Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Beautiful remodeled KELLER ISD home. This property is spacious and full of updates through out to give this house a modern touch! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and HUGE upstairs game room, you and your family can easily call this one HOME. Stainless steal appliances, large walk I showers, and fridge, washer and dryer included