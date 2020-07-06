All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:34 AM

7837 Tudanca Trail

Location

7837 Tudanca Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7837 Tudanca Trail Available 07/01/19 3/2 Keller ISD - This single story home is in the new neighborhood, In the highly acclaimed Keller Independent School District, West Fork Ranch in the North Fort Worth area offers premier amenities for the whole family including two resort style pools, childrens splash pad with beach entry, walking trails and family-friendly dog park. This is an open concept floor plan offers bright open-plan living spaces and three spacious bedrooms. The living area is open to the kitchen that features an island, granite counters and black appliances. The

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7837 Tudanca Trail have any available units?
7837 Tudanca Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7837 Tudanca Trail have?
Some of 7837 Tudanca Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7837 Tudanca Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7837 Tudanca Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7837 Tudanca Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7837 Tudanca Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7837 Tudanca Trail offer parking?
No, 7837 Tudanca Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7837 Tudanca Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7837 Tudanca Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7837 Tudanca Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7837 Tudanca Trail has a pool.
Does 7837 Tudanca Trail have accessible units?
No, 7837 Tudanca Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7837 Tudanca Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7837 Tudanca Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

