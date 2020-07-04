7820 Kermit Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking

Beautiful shaded home with a lot of extra storage and space. This 3 bedroom two bath remodeled home is a must see. Approximate 14 X 16 Storage Building. Your choice two living or two dining areas. Rock fireplace in first living area. A lot of storage area. Large laundry room with folding counter. Extra storage 8 X 6. Tire swing and play gym on back of storage shed. Large lot with lots of trees for shade.