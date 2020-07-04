All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:46 PM

7820 Kermit Avenue

7820 Kermit Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7820 Kermit Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridgecrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful shaded home with a lot of extra storage and space. This 3 bedroom two bath remodeled home is a must see. Approximate 14 X 16 Storage Building. Your choice two living or two dining areas. Rock fireplace in first living area. A lot of storage area. Large laundry room with folding counter. Extra storage 8 X 6. Tire swing and play gym on back of storage shed. Large lot with lots of trees for shade.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7820 Kermit Avenue have any available units?
7820 Kermit Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7820 Kermit Avenue have?
Some of 7820 Kermit Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7820 Kermit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7820 Kermit Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7820 Kermit Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7820 Kermit Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7820 Kermit Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7820 Kermit Avenue offers parking.
Does 7820 Kermit Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7820 Kermit Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7820 Kermit Avenue have a pool?
No, 7820 Kermit Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7820 Kermit Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7820 Kermit Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7820 Kermit Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7820 Kermit Avenue has units with dishwashers.

