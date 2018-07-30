All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

7809 Natalie Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Amazing 3 bedroom Ready for Lease! - 7809 Natalie Dr is a house in located Fort Worth, TX 76134. This 1,730 square foot house features a 3 bedroom 2 bath newly remodeled. This property comes with a fireplace located in the living room area. It also hard wood flooring, granite counter tops with carpet located in bedrooms only. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with an open floor plan to the dinning area. Nearby schools include E Ray Elementary School, Parkway Elementary School and Sycamore Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Ben E Keith Foods, Tyson Prepared Foods and WinCo Foods. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks and Mother Parker's Tea & Coffee USA. Nearby restaurants include Whataburger, Sonic Drive-In and Chicken Express. 7809 Natalie Dr is near Kellis Park, Bluebonnet Circle Park and College of St. Thomas and more.

(RLNE5505488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7809 Natalie Dr. have any available units?
7809 Natalie Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7809 Natalie Dr. have?
Some of 7809 Natalie Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7809 Natalie Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7809 Natalie Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7809 Natalie Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7809 Natalie Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7809 Natalie Dr. offer parking?
No, 7809 Natalie Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7809 Natalie Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7809 Natalie Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7809 Natalie Dr. have a pool?
No, 7809 Natalie Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7809 Natalie Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7809 Natalie Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7809 Natalie Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7809 Natalie Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

