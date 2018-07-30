Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom Ready for Lease! - 7809 Natalie Dr is a house in located Fort Worth, TX 76134. This 1,730 square foot house features a 3 bedroom 2 bath newly remodeled. This property comes with a fireplace located in the living room area. It also hard wood flooring, granite counter tops with carpet located in bedrooms only. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with an open floor plan to the dinning area. Nearby schools include E Ray Elementary School, Parkway Elementary School and Sycamore Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Ben E Keith Foods, Tyson Prepared Foods and WinCo Foods. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks and Mother Parker's Tea & Coffee USA. Nearby restaurants include Whataburger, Sonic Drive-In and Chicken Express. 7809 Natalie Dr is near Kellis Park, Bluebonnet Circle Park and College of St. Thomas and more.



(RLNE5505488)