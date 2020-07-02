All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7752 Landmark Ridge Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7752 Landmark Ridge Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7752 Landmark Ridge Street

7752 Landmark Ridge St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7752 Landmark Ridge St, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Far Southwest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 3/2/2; Granite countertops,faux wood flooring,new lighting fixtures,fresh paint,updated tile.Spacious living area w/ open floor plan & a fireplace. Plenty of kitchen cabinets with eat in breakfast nook & a formal dining area. Good size master bedroom w walk in closet, and full bath in master. Utility room off of kitchen. Large backyard

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1979

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,475.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7752 Landmark Ridge Street have any available units?
7752 Landmark Ridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7752 Landmark Ridge Street have?
Some of 7752 Landmark Ridge Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7752 Landmark Ridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
7752 Landmark Ridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7752 Landmark Ridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7752 Landmark Ridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 7752 Landmark Ridge Street offer parking?
No, 7752 Landmark Ridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 7752 Landmark Ridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7752 Landmark Ridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7752 Landmark Ridge Street have a pool?
No, 7752 Landmark Ridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 7752 Landmark Ridge Street have accessible units?
No, 7752 Landmark Ridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7752 Landmark Ridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7752 Landmark Ridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University