7752 Landmark Ridge Street

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly remodeled 3/2/2; Granite countertops,faux wood flooring,new lighting fixtures,fresh paint,updated tile.Spacious living area w/ open floor plan & a fireplace. Plenty of kitchen cabinets with eat in breakfast nook & a formal dining area. Good size master bedroom w walk in closet, and full bath in master. Utility room off of kitchen. Large backyard



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1979



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,475.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.