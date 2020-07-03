7717 Davenport Avenue

Amenities

Available Immediately! This is a doll-house, close to major roads, malls, restaurants, schools;fresh paint June 2019,some updates, original hardwoods, vinyl tile in 2nd living,nice kit cabinets. Half bath in Master bedrm. Great closets, laundry connections in kitchen. Economical gas heat, double windows for energy efficiency, Quaint back porch. Fenced yard, covered back patio. Tenant maintains yard and provides refrigerator. Please verify all information incldg but not limited to schools, SF, room sizes, etc. No pets. Provide proof of utilities in Tenant name and renter's insurance prior to move-in.