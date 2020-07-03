All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

7717 Davenport Avenue

7717 Davenport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7717 Davenport Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridgecrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available Immediately! This is a doll-house, close to major roads, malls, restaurants, schools;fresh paint June 2019,some updates, original hardwoods, vinyl tile in 2nd living,nice kit cabinets. Half bath in Master bedrm. Great closets, laundry connections in kitchen. Economical gas heat, double windows for energy efficiency, Quaint back porch. Fenced yard, covered back patio. Tenant maintains yard and provides refrigerator. Please verify all information incldg but not limited to schools, SF, room sizes, etc. No pets. Provide proof of utilities in Tenant name and renter's insurance prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7717 Davenport Avenue have any available units?
7717 Davenport Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7717 Davenport Avenue have?
Some of 7717 Davenport Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7717 Davenport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7717 Davenport Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7717 Davenport Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7717 Davenport Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7717 Davenport Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7717 Davenport Avenue offers parking.
Does 7717 Davenport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7717 Davenport Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7717 Davenport Avenue have a pool?
No, 7717 Davenport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7717 Davenport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7717 Davenport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7717 Davenport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7717 Davenport Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

