7708 Waxwing Circle W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 2 story updated home in Keller ISD. Master bedroom is downstairs and other 2 are up. Newer stainless steel appliances and granite kitchen counters. Updated bathrooms and has working jacuzzi tub in master bath. Large living area with laminate and fireplace. Dining area beside kitchen. All electric. Covered patio, fenced yard and corner lot. No smoking, no pets, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.