Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:42 PM

7708 Waxwing Circle W

7708 Waxwing Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

7708 Waxwing Circle West, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2 story updated home in Keller ISD. Master bedroom is downstairs and other 2 are up. Newer stainless steel appliances and granite kitchen counters. Updated bathrooms and has working jacuzzi tub in master bath. Large living area with laminate and fireplace. Dining area beside kitchen. All electric. Covered patio, fenced yard and corner lot. No smoking, no pets, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7708 Waxwing Circle W have any available units?
7708 Waxwing Circle W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7708 Waxwing Circle W have?
Some of 7708 Waxwing Circle W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7708 Waxwing Circle W currently offering any rent specials?
7708 Waxwing Circle W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7708 Waxwing Circle W pet-friendly?
No, 7708 Waxwing Circle W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7708 Waxwing Circle W offer parking?
Yes, 7708 Waxwing Circle W offers parking.
Does 7708 Waxwing Circle W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7708 Waxwing Circle W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7708 Waxwing Circle W have a pool?
No, 7708 Waxwing Circle W does not have a pool.
Does 7708 Waxwing Circle W have accessible units?
No, 7708 Waxwing Circle W does not have accessible units.
Does 7708 Waxwing Circle W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7708 Waxwing Circle W has units with dishwashers.

