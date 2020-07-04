765 San Felipe Trail

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Outstanding Schools in the Northwest Independent School District: Naturally well-lit with lots of open space, newly painted 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in the Sendera Ranch Community of Haslet, TX (Dallas/Fort Worth). Sendera Ranch provides swimming pools, parks and walking paths for residents. You will be comfortable in your home because of the upgraded and newly installed AC unit. Because this is a non-pet, non-smoking home it is clean and inviting. $1,650/month, 1 month security deposit. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail Landlord Software. Call Dan at 714-936-9433 or Geri at 714-936-0490 for more information.