All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 765 San Felipe Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
765 San Felipe Trail
Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:07 AM

765 San Felipe Trail

765 San Felipe Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

765 San Felipe Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Outstanding Schools in the Northwest Independent School District: Naturally well-lit with lots of open space, newly painted 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in the Sendera Ranch Community of Haslet, TX (Dallas/Fort Worth). Sendera Ranch provides swimming pools, parks and walking paths for residents. You will be comfortable in your home because of the upgraded and newly installed AC unit. Because this is a non-pet, non-smoking home it is clean and inviting. $1,650/month, 1 month security deposit. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail Landlord Software. Call Dan at 714-936-9433 or Geri at 714-936-0490 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 San Felipe Trail have any available units?
765 San Felipe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 765 San Felipe Trail have?
Some of 765 San Felipe Trail's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 San Felipe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
765 San Felipe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 San Felipe Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 765 San Felipe Trail is pet friendly.
Does 765 San Felipe Trail offer parking?
Yes, 765 San Felipe Trail offers parking.
Does 765 San Felipe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 765 San Felipe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 San Felipe Trail have a pool?
Yes, 765 San Felipe Trail has a pool.
Does 765 San Felipe Trail have accessible units?
No, 765 San Felipe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 765 San Felipe Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 765 San Felipe Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University