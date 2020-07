Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Murton Place is a 4 Bedroom that also includes an office and Formal Dining area, 2 car garage and a full sprinkler system. The home features a gas stove, water heater and heater. Parkwood Hill community provides a pool and the pre high school schools are walking distance from the home. The property was repainted and received new carpet 2 years ago.