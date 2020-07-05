7632 Misty Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Keller ISD-3/2/2 HUGE YARD - This single story home is on a corner lot with beautiful mature trees. The yard is enormous and has a covered patio. Upon entering you will see a wood burning fireplace and built in bookshelves in a large open living area, this leads to the formal dining area and then to the eat in kitchen that has newer appliances and a window over the sink. The master is nice sized with a gigantic walk in closet with separate tub and shower. The hall bathroom is split between the 2 kids rooms. Laundry leads to the garage.



(RLNE3992906)