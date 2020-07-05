All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7632 Misty Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7632 Misty Ridge Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:14 AM

7632 Misty Ridge Drive

7632 Misty Ridge Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7632 Misty Ridge Drive North, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Keller ISD-3/2/2 HUGE YARD - This single story home is on a corner lot with beautiful mature trees. The yard is enormous and has a covered patio. Upon entering you will see a wood burning fireplace and built in bookshelves in a large open living area, this leads to the formal dining area and then to the eat in kitchen that has newer appliances and a window over the sink. The master is nice sized with a gigantic walk in closet with separate tub and shower. The hall bathroom is split between the 2 kids rooms. Laundry leads to the garage.

(RLNE3992906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7632 Misty Ridge Drive have any available units?
7632 Misty Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7632 Misty Ridge Drive have?
Some of 7632 Misty Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7632 Misty Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7632 Misty Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7632 Misty Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7632 Misty Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7632 Misty Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7632 Misty Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 7632 Misty Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7632 Misty Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7632 Misty Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 7632 Misty Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7632 Misty Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7632 Misty Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7632 Misty Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7632 Misty Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University