7525 Charbray Road

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Step into this beautiful 2015 Built 3 bed, 2 bath home in Ft. Worth! Located at 7525 Charbray Rd., this single-family home can be found just East of 35 W & Basswood & Just a super short walk to the clubhouse center and the Amazing Communuty Pool! The home is also located conveniently near shopping and close to highways. 1,825 square feet. Rent for this home is $1,795.00 per month with a deposit equal to 1 monthâs rent. This open layout home in this neighborhood wonât last long, so be sure to reach out today! We have a Virtual Tour and a Walkthrough for your viewing as well. Contact Brooks Murphy by text at the # provided or by email @ bmurphy@renterswarehouse.comÂ We require each applicant that is 18 years of age or older who will be living in the home to complete an application. By filling out an application, you give Renters Warehouse your permission to run a credit, criminal and civil background check on each applicant. *If you see this property listed anywhere for less than advertised on this post,Â please be aware that it is a scam.