All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7525 Charbray Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7525 Charbray Road
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:50 AM

7525 Charbray Road

7525 Charbray Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7525 Charbray Road, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Step into this beautiful 2015 Built 3 bed, 2 bath home in Ft. Worth! Located at 7525 Charbray Rd., this single-family home can be found just East of 35 W & Basswood & Just a super short walk to the clubhouse center and the Amazing Communuty Pool! The home is also located conveniently near shopping and close to highways. 1,825 square feet. Rent for this home is $1,795.00 per month with a deposit equal to 1 monthâs rent. This open layout home in this neighborhood wonât last long, so be sure to reach out today! We have a Virtual Tour and a Walkthrough for your viewing as well. Contact Brooks Murphy by text at the # provided or by email @ bmurphy@renterswarehouse.comÂ  We require each applicant that is 18 years of age or older who will be living in the home to complete an application. By filling out an application, you give Renters Warehouse your permission to run a credit, criminal and civil background check on each applicant. *If you see this property listed anywhere for less than advertised on this post,Â  please be aware that it is a scam.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7525 Charbray Road have any available units?
7525 Charbray Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7525 Charbray Road currently offering any rent specials?
7525 Charbray Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7525 Charbray Road pet-friendly?
No, 7525 Charbray Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7525 Charbray Road offer parking?
No, 7525 Charbray Road does not offer parking.
Does 7525 Charbray Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7525 Charbray Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7525 Charbray Road have a pool?
Yes, 7525 Charbray Road has a pool.
Does 7525 Charbray Road have accessible units?
No, 7525 Charbray Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7525 Charbray Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7525 Charbray Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7525 Charbray Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7525 Charbray Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University