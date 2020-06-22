7508 Parkwood Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76133 Far Southwest
This property is in original condition. Please be aware that the owner of the property will do nothing to the condition of the property. There is an old hot tub on the property that they will not fix either. Please see pictures. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. No Pets.
I want you to know this up front.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
