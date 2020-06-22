All apartments in Fort Worth
7508 Parkwood Lane

7508 Parkwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7508 Parkwood Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Far Southwest

Amenities

dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
hot tub
This property is in original condition. Please be aware that the owner of the property will do nothing to the condition of the property. There is an old hot tub on the property that they will not fix either. Please see pictures. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. No Pets.

I want you to know this up front.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7508 Parkwood Lane have any available units?
7508 Parkwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7508 Parkwood Lane have?
Some of 7508 Parkwood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7508 Parkwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7508 Parkwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7508 Parkwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7508 Parkwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7508 Parkwood Lane offer parking?
No, 7508 Parkwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7508 Parkwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7508 Parkwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7508 Parkwood Lane have a pool?
No, 7508 Parkwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7508 Parkwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 7508 Parkwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7508 Parkwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7508 Parkwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

