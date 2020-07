Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in a quiet neighborhood and great location off of Sycamore! Minutes from dining, shopping, and schools. Freshly paint the whole interior and redone bathroom and new flooring in the closets. Wood flooring and tile in the kitchen area. Full-size2 car garage. Agent must verify schools. Use TAR application.