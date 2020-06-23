All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7437 Miller Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7437 Miller Ave
Last updated March 29 2019 at 8:41 AM

7437 Miller Ave

7437 Miller Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7437 Miller Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76119

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Tidy Guest Apartment in the M Streets and historic Vickery Place District. This new construction build was designed with security and privacy in mind. The guest house is accessed via a gated, alley entrance. Parking/Garage area is shared with home owners. Gleaming hardwood floors and brand new kitchen with appliances. The property is surrounded by mature trees. 3 blocks from Lower Greenville restaurants and bars, and easy access to Sprouts, Trader Joes, Knox/Henderson shopping, and West Village/Uptown. 1 Bed/1 Bath with washer/dryer in unit. 1 Parking Space.

Managed by: AvenueWest Dallas
Broker: Paul Guthrie
XMIL2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7437 Miller Ave have any available units?
7437 Miller Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7437 Miller Ave have?
Some of 7437 Miller Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7437 Miller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7437 Miller Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7437 Miller Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7437 Miller Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7437 Miller Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7437 Miller Ave offers parking.
Does 7437 Miller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7437 Miller Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7437 Miller Ave have a pool?
No, 7437 Miller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7437 Miller Ave have accessible units?
No, 7437 Miller Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7437 Miller Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7437 Miller Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University