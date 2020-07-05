7437 Miller Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Tidy Guest Apartment in the M Streets and historic Vickery Place District. This new construction build was designed with security and privacy in mind. The guest house is accessed via a gated, alley entrance. Parking/Garage area is shared with home owners. Gleaming hardwood floors and brand new kitchen with appliances. The property is surrounded by mature trees. 3 blocks from Lower Greenville restaurants and bars, and easy access to Sprouts, Trader Joes, Knox/Henderson shopping, and West Village/Uptown. 1 Bed/1 Bath with washer/dryer in unit. 1 Parking Space.



Managed by: AvenueWest Dallas

Broker: Paul Guthrie

XMIL2