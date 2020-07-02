7436 Grass Valley Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Hurry before this one's gone! Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom single family home available for rent now. Step inside to find a nearly model-like home that features brand new flooring, fresh paint throughout, gorgeous granite countertops in the kitchen with a glass tile backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances. The fourth bedroom could also serve as a designated office space. If the open concept living room downstairs isn't enough, upstairs you'll find a huge second living room perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing with the family! Close to the Hulen mall, this home is conveniently located near all the shopping and dining options you need.