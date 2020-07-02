All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:28 AM

7436 Grass Valley Trail

7436 Grass Valley Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7436 Grass Valley Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hurry before this one's gone! Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom single family home available for rent now. Step inside to find a nearly model-like home that features brand new flooring, fresh paint throughout, gorgeous granite countertops in the kitchen with a glass tile backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances. The fourth bedroom could also serve as a designated office space. If the open concept living room downstairs isn't enough, upstairs you'll find a huge second living room perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing with the family! Close to the Hulen mall, this home is conveniently located near all the shopping and dining options you need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7436 Grass Valley Trail have any available units?
7436 Grass Valley Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7436 Grass Valley Trail have?
Some of 7436 Grass Valley Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7436 Grass Valley Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7436 Grass Valley Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7436 Grass Valley Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7436 Grass Valley Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7436 Grass Valley Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7436 Grass Valley Trail offers parking.
Does 7436 Grass Valley Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7436 Grass Valley Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7436 Grass Valley Trail have a pool?
No, 7436 Grass Valley Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7436 Grass Valley Trail have accessible units?
No, 7436 Grass Valley Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7436 Grass Valley Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7436 Grass Valley Trail has units with dishwashers.

