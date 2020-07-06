All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7424 Arlie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7424 Arlie Avenue
Last updated March 20 2019 at 1:44 PM

7424 Arlie Avenue

7424 Arlie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7424 Arlie Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Bomber Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Two bedroom one bath home! Hardwood flooring - no carpeting! Fenced in backyard. Landlord provides one window unit and property features a wall gas heater in the living room. Tenant will need to bring their own gas stove and refrigerator. Washer and dryer connections located in attached garage. Proof of renter's insurance required. Pets considered on case by case with an additional pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7424 Arlie Avenue have any available units?
7424 Arlie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7424 Arlie Avenue have?
Some of 7424 Arlie Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7424 Arlie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7424 Arlie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7424 Arlie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7424 Arlie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7424 Arlie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7424 Arlie Avenue offers parking.
Does 7424 Arlie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7424 Arlie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7424 Arlie Avenue have a pool?
No, 7424 Arlie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7424 Arlie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7424 Arlie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7424 Arlie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7424 Arlie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University