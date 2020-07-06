7424 Arlie Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116 Bomber Heights
Two bedroom one bath home! Hardwood flooring - no carpeting! Fenced in backyard. Landlord provides one window unit and property features a wall gas heater in the living room. Tenant will need to bring their own gas stove and refrigerator. Washer and dryer connections located in attached garage. Proof of renter's insurance required. Pets considered on case by case with an additional pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
