All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 741 Lazy Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
741 Lazy Crest Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:20 AM

741 Lazy Crest Drive

741 Lazy Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

741 Lazy Crest Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Ask about special pricing on long-term leases today!

Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the plush and large windows that provide plenty of natural light. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a center island, and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the spacious bedrooms with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the fenced backyard. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Lazy Crest Drive have any available units?
741 Lazy Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 Lazy Crest Drive have?
Some of 741 Lazy Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 Lazy Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
741 Lazy Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Lazy Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 741 Lazy Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 741 Lazy Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 741 Lazy Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 741 Lazy Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 Lazy Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Lazy Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 741 Lazy Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 741 Lazy Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 741 Lazy Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Lazy Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 Lazy Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University