All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7404 Glen Haven Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7404 Glen Haven Dr
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:38 AM

7404 Glen Haven Dr

7404 Glen Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7404 Glen Haven Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Home for Rent by Owner - Property Id: 196993

You can text me directly 469.445.9226 You can stop by and see the house 02/01/2020 !!

Cozy home ! Fresh new paint! Recently stained concrete floors with tile in the kitchen and wood floors in the living area!
-refrigerator
-washer/dryer
Can stay for a additional 150.00/month

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !
Smack dab right in between major grocery stores. Great Schools ! With student bus pick up/drop off for Elementary -Middle & High school At the end of the street .

Large back yard with mature trees
BBQ pit for family gatherings !
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196993
Property Id 196993

(RLNE5511854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7404 Glen Haven Dr have any available units?
7404 Glen Haven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7404 Glen Haven Dr have?
Some of 7404 Glen Haven Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7404 Glen Haven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7404 Glen Haven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7404 Glen Haven Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7404 Glen Haven Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7404 Glen Haven Dr offer parking?
No, 7404 Glen Haven Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7404 Glen Haven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7404 Glen Haven Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7404 Glen Haven Dr have a pool?
No, 7404 Glen Haven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7404 Glen Haven Dr have accessible units?
No, 7404 Glen Haven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7404 Glen Haven Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7404 Glen Haven Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University