7404 Glen Haven Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Home for Rent by Owner - Property Id: 196993



You can text me directly 469.445.9226 You can stop by and see the house 02/01/2020 !!



Cozy home ! Fresh new paint! Recently stained concrete floors with tile in the kitchen and wood floors in the living area!

-refrigerator

-washer/dryer

Can stay for a additional 150.00/month



LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !

Smack dab right in between major grocery stores. Great Schools ! With student bus pick up/drop off for Elementary -Middle & High school At the end of the street .



Large back yard with mature trees

BBQ pit for family gatherings !

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196993

