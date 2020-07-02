Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7404 Glen Haven Dr
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:38 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7404 Glen Haven Dr
7404 Glen Haven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7404 Glen Haven Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Home for Rent by Owner - Property Id: 196993
You can text me directly 469.445.9226 You can stop by and see the house 02/01/2020 !!
Cozy home ! Fresh new paint! Recently stained concrete floors with tile in the kitchen and wood floors in the living area!
-refrigerator
-washer/dryer
Can stay for a additional 150.00/month
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !
Smack dab right in between major grocery stores. Great Schools ! With student bus pick up/drop off for Elementary -Middle & High school At the end of the street .
Large back yard with mature trees
BBQ pit for family gatherings !
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196993
Property Id 196993
(RLNE5511854)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7404 Glen Haven Dr have any available units?
7404 Glen Haven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7404 Glen Haven Dr have?
Some of 7404 Glen Haven Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7404 Glen Haven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7404 Glen Haven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7404 Glen Haven Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7404 Glen Haven Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7404 Glen Haven Dr offer parking?
No, 7404 Glen Haven Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7404 Glen Haven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7404 Glen Haven Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7404 Glen Haven Dr have a pool?
No, 7404 Glen Haven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7404 Glen Haven Dr have accessible units?
No, 7404 Glen Haven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7404 Glen Haven Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7404 Glen Haven Dr has units with dishwashers.
