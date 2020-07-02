7333 Misty Meadow Drive S

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SUMMER POOL TIME WITH FRIENDS & FAMILY HAS ARRIVED!! Be the first to jump on this MOVE-IN Ready 3-2-2 in fabulous Fort Worth. This beauty features a Sparkling Pool for the hot weather in Texas, an updated kitchen with stainless appliances and tile backsplash, spacious bedrooms, lots of natural light from the abundant windows, a ceiling high brick fireplace in the living room that provides the perfect environment to enjoy a good movie with the family. The huge backyard has more than enough space for pets and outdoor fun. Just the perfect home, come see it today!