Unit Amenities microwave Property Amenities parking pool

Located in the award winning Northwest ISD, this adorable home offers four bedrooms and two full bathrooms and cared for very well. It has an ideal floor plan with master bedroom on the back side of the house and spacious living room. Neighborhood features walking trails, parks, pools, and more! Home is within 15 to 20 minutes of Alliance Town Center with shopping near by.