7326 Kingswood Circle
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

7326 Kingswood Circle

7326 Kingswood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7326 Kingswood Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Kingswood Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very nice Townhome in well kept community off S Hulen. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Townhome has been updated with flooring, fixtures and appliances We do not accept housing vouchers at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7326 Kingswood Circle have any available units?
7326 Kingswood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7326 Kingswood Circle have?
Some of 7326 Kingswood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7326 Kingswood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7326 Kingswood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7326 Kingswood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7326 Kingswood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7326 Kingswood Circle offer parking?
No, 7326 Kingswood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7326 Kingswood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7326 Kingswood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7326 Kingswood Circle have a pool?
No, 7326 Kingswood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7326 Kingswood Circle have accessible units?
No, 7326 Kingswood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7326 Kingswood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7326 Kingswood Circle has units with dishwashers.

