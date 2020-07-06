7325 Catbrier Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated home with a modern design that gives you a luxury feel. Keller ISD home located in a cul-de-sac not far from Summerbrook Park. Come take a look and you'll fall in love with the beautiful flooring throughout the whole house, elegant light fixtures, Remote controlled fans, top notch ss appliances, 5 burner stove, recent HVAC system, New garage opener, Premium Quartz countertop & Real Marble wall for both bathrooms! Open floor concept features Wood burning Fireplace, Formal Dining, Large Open Kitchen with bar top eating, separate utility room, Marble backsplash & breakfast area. Covered Patio ready for your summer entertainment!