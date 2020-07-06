All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7325 Catbrier Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7325 Catbrier Court
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:58 AM

7325 Catbrier Court

7325 Catbrier Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7325 Catbrier Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home with a modern design that gives you a luxury feel. Keller ISD home located in a cul-de-sac not far from Summerbrook Park. Come take a look and you'll fall in love with the beautiful flooring throughout the whole house, elegant light fixtures, Remote controlled fans, top notch ss appliances, 5 burner stove, recent HVAC system, New garage opener, Premium Quartz countertop & Real Marble wall for both bathrooms! Open floor concept features Wood burning Fireplace, Formal Dining, Large Open Kitchen with bar top eating, separate utility room, Marble backsplash & breakfast area. Covered Patio ready for your summer entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7325 Catbrier Court have any available units?
7325 Catbrier Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7325 Catbrier Court have?
Some of 7325 Catbrier Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7325 Catbrier Court currently offering any rent specials?
7325 Catbrier Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7325 Catbrier Court pet-friendly?
No, 7325 Catbrier Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7325 Catbrier Court offer parking?
Yes, 7325 Catbrier Court offers parking.
Does 7325 Catbrier Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7325 Catbrier Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7325 Catbrier Court have a pool?
No, 7325 Catbrier Court does not have a pool.
Does 7325 Catbrier Court have accessible units?
No, 7325 Catbrier Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7325 Catbrier Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7325 Catbrier Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University