7306 Vista Cliff Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Three bedroom, two bath with a huge living room with a wood burning fireplace and separate raised dining room. Kitchen comes equipped with a stove oven, dishwasher disposal, refrigerator and plenty of cabinets and a pantry. The master bedroom is large with a whole wall of closet space. The master bath has a unique walk down into the bathtub shower. The other two bedrooms are a very good size also with very ample closet space. There are full size washer dryer connections in a large utility closet. The garage is also extra large and at the rear of the home. The backyard is fenced.