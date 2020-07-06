7301 Hyde Court

Completely updated home in East Fort worth. This home has one of the best storage's ever in the back yard. Beautiful home on the corner of a culdsac street. Has a nice fenced yard with full sprinkler system.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
