7241 Greenlee St

Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning carpet range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Very nice single family home in Handley - This 1 story home is ready for move in. There are 2 living areas and 1 dining area. Central heat and air. All new plank flooring and some tile with no carpet. The washer and dryer hookups are located in the kitchen. The home comes with an electric stove/oven. Garage door in front opens to good storage space for lawn equipment. Large, fenced yard for family gatherings. This home is within walking distance to elementary and middle schools. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR App. App fee is $45 per person. A deposit holds the property for 2 weeks and then rent must start. NO PETS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4518196)