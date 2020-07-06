All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7241 Greenlee St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7241 Greenlee St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7241 Greenlee St

7241 Greenlee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7241 Greenlee Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Very nice single family home in Handley - This 1 story home is ready for move in. There are 2 living areas and 1 dining area. Central heat and air. All new plank flooring and some tile with no carpet. The washer and dryer hookups are located in the kitchen. The home comes with an electric stove/oven. Garage door in front opens to good storage space for lawn equipment. Large, fenced yard for family gatherings. This home is within walking distance to elementary and middle schools. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR App. App fee is $45 per person. A deposit holds the property for 2 weeks and then rent must start. NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4518196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7241 Greenlee St have any available units?
7241 Greenlee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7241 Greenlee St have?
Some of 7241 Greenlee St's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7241 Greenlee St currently offering any rent specials?
7241 Greenlee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7241 Greenlee St pet-friendly?
No, 7241 Greenlee St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7241 Greenlee St offer parking?
Yes, 7241 Greenlee St offers parking.
Does 7241 Greenlee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7241 Greenlee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7241 Greenlee St have a pool?
No, 7241 Greenlee St does not have a pool.
Does 7241 Greenlee St have accessible units?
No, 7241 Greenlee St does not have accessible units.
Does 7241 Greenlee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7241 Greenlee St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University