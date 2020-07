Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace carpet

7236 Indiana Available 03/06/20 Keller ISD 3/2/2 - Nice one story home with 2 living & 2 dining areas, ceramic tile. Wet bar, patio, fireplace. This is a 3 bedroom split floor plan. It has newer carpet and nuetral paint thru out, it is walking distance to the elementary school. Security deposit is same as rent, pet deposit is $750, and app fee is $45 per adult.



(RLNE2597078)