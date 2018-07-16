7224 Meadowbrook Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

A bedroom in a large and quiet house is available for rent now. Kitchen and living room are furnished, but bedroom is not. Washer and dryer are in unit, and all utilities and internet are included in rent. A $575 refundable deposit is required at the time of move in ($150 additional for tenants with pets). This means when you move in, you would pay both the security deposit AND the rent! Two other roommates live in the house and you would be sharing the bathroom with one of them.



An older couple also lives in the in-law suite attached to the house with separate entry. Tenants will only be sharing washer/dryer with the couple.