Last updated September 3 2019 at 7:12 AM

7224 Meadowbrook Dr

7224 Meadowbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7224 Meadowbrook Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
A bedroom in a large and quiet house is available for rent now. Kitchen and living room are furnished, but bedroom is not. Washer and dryer are in unit, and all utilities and internet are included in rent. A $575 refundable deposit is required at the time of move in ($150 additional for tenants with pets). This means when you move in, you would pay both the security deposit AND the rent! Two other roommates live in the house and you would be sharing the bathroom with one of them.

An older couple also lives in the in-law suite attached to the house with separate entry. Tenants will only be sharing washer/dryer with the couple.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7224 Meadowbrook Dr have any available units?
7224 Meadowbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7224 Meadowbrook Dr have?
Some of 7224 Meadowbrook Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7224 Meadowbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7224 Meadowbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7224 Meadowbrook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7224 Meadowbrook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7224 Meadowbrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7224 Meadowbrook Dr offers parking.
Does 7224 Meadowbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7224 Meadowbrook Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7224 Meadowbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 7224 Meadowbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7224 Meadowbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 7224 Meadowbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7224 Meadowbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7224 Meadowbrook Dr has units with dishwashers.

