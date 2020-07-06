7220 Starwood Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b7c23cd019 ----

Extraordinary well maintained open concept light and bright home that includes a large family room, 2 living or 2 dining, breakfast bar full size utility room and a large backyard with open patio.Home will have blinds installed. Close to shopping, parks, trails and highways. Please visit rentdfw.net and select property and fill out contact agent to schedule a showing. Home is occupied until 2-28.To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!



Disposal

Pets Allowed

W & D Connection