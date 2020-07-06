All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7220 Starwood Dr

7220 Starwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7220 Starwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Basswood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b7c23cd019 ----
Extraordinary well maintained open concept light and bright home that includes a large family room, 2 living or 2 dining, breakfast bar full size utility room and a large backyard with open patio.Home will have blinds installed. Close to shopping, parks, trails and highways. Please visit rentdfw.net and select property and fill out contact agent to schedule a showing. Home is occupied until 2-28.To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Disposal
Pets Allowed
W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7220 Starwood Dr have any available units?
7220 Starwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7220 Starwood Dr have?
Some of 7220 Starwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7220 Starwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7220 Starwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 Starwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7220 Starwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7220 Starwood Dr offer parking?
No, 7220 Starwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7220 Starwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7220 Starwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 Starwood Dr have a pool?
No, 7220 Starwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7220 Starwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 7220 Starwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 Starwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7220 Starwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

