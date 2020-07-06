7220 Meadowbrook Drive

Cute three bedroom two bath home has beautiful mature trees. Two living areas one with woodburning fireplace. Updates include fresh paint and some new flooring. Kitchen with plenty of storage space. Spacious master has its own bathroom. Other two bedrooms are nice sized. Good sized backyard with storage building. Two car garage. Convenient location to Hwy 820 and I-30. A must see that won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
