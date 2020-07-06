All apartments in Fort Worth
7220 Meadowbrook Drive

7220 Meadowbrook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7220 Meadowbrook Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute three bedroom two bath home has beautiful mature trees. Two living areas one with woodburning fireplace. Updates include fresh paint and some new flooring. Kitchen with plenty of storage space. Spacious master has its own bathroom. Other two bedrooms are nice sized. Good sized backyard with storage building. Two car garage. Convenient location to Hwy 820 and I-30. A must see that won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7220 Meadowbrook Drive have any available units?
7220 Meadowbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7220 Meadowbrook Drive have?
Some of 7220 Meadowbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7220 Meadowbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7220 Meadowbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 Meadowbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7220 Meadowbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7220 Meadowbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7220 Meadowbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 7220 Meadowbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7220 Meadowbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 Meadowbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 7220 Meadowbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7220 Meadowbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 7220 Meadowbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 Meadowbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7220 Meadowbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

