7216 Park Creek Cir. W.

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice, Large Single Story in Keller ISD - This beautiful home sits on a corner lot with nice landscaping. There is all new inside paint with new plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. the kitchen has an island. All 4 bedrooms are good sized. The home comes with 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. There is a fireplace in one of the living areas. Yard is fenced and is all electric. Keller ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE5163235)