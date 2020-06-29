7204 Strawberry Way, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Summerfields
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Four bedroom with a pool in Keller ISD. Plus an enclosed sun-room(220 sq ft) not included in sq ft from the tax roll. The fourth bedroom is very large as it is a garage conversion with a large closet. Beautiful hardwoods in the family room. Brand new carpet in all 4 bedrooms. The pool has a fence around it for peace of mind with your little ones. And there is a great privacy fence across the back. A storage shed is also included. And the landlord is willing to paint the bedrooms that are currently pink and lavender to a color of the tenant's choosing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
