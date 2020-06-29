7204 Strawberry Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Four bedroom with a pool in Keller ISD. Plus an enclosed sun-room(220 sq ft) not included in sq ft from the tax roll.

The fourth bedroom is very large as it is a garage conversion with a large closet. Beautiful hardwoods in the family room. Brand new carpet in all 4 bedrooms. The pool has a fence around it for peace of mind with your little ones. And there is a great privacy fence across the back. A storage shed is also included. And the landlord is willing to paint the bedrooms that are currently pink and lavender to a color of the tenant's choosing.