Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7149 9th Hole Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:41 AM

7149 9th Hole Drive

7149 Ninth Hole Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7149 Ninth Hole Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Lake Country

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Newly constructed state of the art townhouse located in secured gated community near Eagle Mountain lake. Luxurious kitchen boasts high quality shaker style cabinetry with soft close drawers, tile backsplash, quartz countertops. Stainless steel appliances include: wine fridge, glass stove top, oven, dishwasher & microwave. Substantial sized quartz kitchen island with counter height seating perfect for family gatherings. Floor to ceiling sliding glass doors with a built in electric in wall fireplace, perfect for entertaining. Master includes a walk in closet with storage and cabinets. Bath includes modern fixtures with oversized shower, bench seating & rain shower head. Private patio off of master suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7149 9th Hole Drive have any available units?
7149 9th Hole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7149 9th Hole Drive have?
Some of 7149 9th Hole Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7149 9th Hole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7149 9th Hole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7149 9th Hole Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7149 9th Hole Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7149 9th Hole Drive offer parking?
No, 7149 9th Hole Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7149 9th Hole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7149 9th Hole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7149 9th Hole Drive have a pool?
No, 7149 9th Hole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7149 9th Hole Drive have accessible units?
No, 7149 9th Hole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7149 9th Hole Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7149 9th Hole Drive has units with dishwashers.

