7117 Lindentree Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Story Home in Birdville ISD. - This 2 story home has new inside paint, vinyl plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. There are 4 bedrooms and all are upstairs. The formal area in the front could be used as an office. Small covered patio and fenced yard. This home was just purchased and is in process of being cleaned and few repairs. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE4103329)