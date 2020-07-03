All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

7117 Lindentree Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Basswood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Story Home in Birdville ISD. - This 2 story home has new inside paint, vinyl plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. There are 4 bedrooms and all are upstairs. The formal area in the front could be used as an office. Small covered patio and fenced yard. This home was just purchased and is in process of being cleaned and few repairs. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE4103329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7117 Lindentree Lane have any available units?
7117 Lindentree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7117 Lindentree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7117 Lindentree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7117 Lindentree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7117 Lindentree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7117 Lindentree Lane offer parking?
No, 7117 Lindentree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7117 Lindentree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7117 Lindentree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7117 Lindentree Lane have a pool?
No, 7117 Lindentree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7117 Lindentree Lane have accessible units?
No, 7117 Lindentree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7117 Lindentree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7117 Lindentree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7117 Lindentree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7117 Lindentree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

