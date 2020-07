Amenities

This totally renovated home with ceramic tile, carpet, cabinets, toilets, light fixtures, move in ready, this has a large eat in kitchen with a large open living area, all bedrooms are up. This has large fenced front and back yards. 1000 a month and a 1000 deposit we do not take vouchers This has passed all city inspections that have been required.