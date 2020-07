Amenities

Charming 2-1-1 in one of Fort Worth's safest neighborhoods! Home built in 1942, features original hardwood flooring throughout, large closets for era, large sun room overlooking spacious and private backyard. Water and yard care included in rent, as well as refrigerator. This home is located approx. 10 minutes from downtown Fort Worth, and is one of the most established and prestigious neighborhoods in all of Fort Worth! No Cats, small dogs under 15lbs only.