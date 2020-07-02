All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 704 Cross Ridge Circle N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
704 Cross Ridge Circle N
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:03 AM

704 Cross Ridge Circle N

704 Cross Ridge Circle North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

704 Cross Ridge Circle North, Fort Worth, TX 76120
John T. White

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Showings starting Tuesday 9-17-19. Adorable & nicely updated home with new laminate floors, neutral paint, & updated appliances. Recessed lights in kitchen; with breakfast bar as well as open concept. Vaulted ceilings, garden tub with separate show in master bathroom; bay window in breakfast nook. Great floor plan with split bedroom arrangement. Featuring a nice neighborhood park withing walking distance. Nice size back yard.
Offered by PMI of Greater DFW Website www.https:fortworthpropertymanagementinc.com. Click search for rent- apply online. $45.00 non refundable application fee for applicants 18 yrs and older

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Cross Ridge Circle N have any available units?
704 Cross Ridge Circle N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Cross Ridge Circle N have?
Some of 704 Cross Ridge Circle N's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Cross Ridge Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
704 Cross Ridge Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Cross Ridge Circle N pet-friendly?
No, 704 Cross Ridge Circle N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 704 Cross Ridge Circle N offer parking?
No, 704 Cross Ridge Circle N does not offer parking.
Does 704 Cross Ridge Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Cross Ridge Circle N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Cross Ridge Circle N have a pool?
No, 704 Cross Ridge Circle N does not have a pool.
Does 704 Cross Ridge Circle N have accessible units?
No, 704 Cross Ridge Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Cross Ridge Circle N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Cross Ridge Circle N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University