704 Cross Ridge Circle N

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Showings starting Tuesday 9-17-19. Adorable & nicely updated home with new laminate floors, neutral paint, & updated appliances. Recessed lights in kitchen; with breakfast bar as well as open concept. Vaulted ceilings, garden tub with separate show in master bathroom; bay window in breakfast nook. Great floor plan with split bedroom arrangement. Featuring a nice neighborhood park withing walking distance. Nice size back yard.

Offered by PMI of Greater DFW Website www.https:fortworthpropertymanagementinc.com. Click search for rent- apply online. $45.00 non refundable application fee for applicants 18 yrs and older