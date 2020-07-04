7009 Buttonwood Drive

Amenities

Nice 3-2-1 in Ft Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Open layout, pretty laminate floors, beautiful granite countertops, huge backyard and so much more! Spacious family room has a charming brick fireplace and classic chair molding. Separate dining area boasts a breakfast bar, decorative lighting and opens to the lovely kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, tumbled backsplash and built-in microwave. Other amenities include upgraded baths, great master with vaulted ceilings, French doors, huge backyard with large concrete patio and playset, great for children and entertaining! Located within walking distance of elementary, intermediate and middle schools. Pets allowed.