Last updated December 11 2019 at 9:54 AM

7009 Buttonwood Drive

Location

7009 Buttonwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3-2-1 in Ft Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Open layout, pretty laminate floors, beautiful granite countertops, huge backyard and so much more! Spacious family room has a charming brick fireplace and classic chair molding. Separate dining area boasts a breakfast bar, decorative lighting and opens to the lovely kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, tumbled backsplash and built-in microwave. Other amenities include upgraded baths, great master with vaulted ceilings, French doors, huge backyard with large concrete patio and playset, great for children and entertaining! Located within walking distance of elementary, intermediate and middle schools. Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7009 Buttonwood Drive have any available units?
7009 Buttonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7009 Buttonwood Drive have?
Some of 7009 Buttonwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 Buttonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7009 Buttonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 Buttonwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7009 Buttonwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7009 Buttonwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7009 Buttonwood Drive offers parking.
Does 7009 Buttonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7009 Buttonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 Buttonwood Drive have a pool?
No, 7009 Buttonwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7009 Buttonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7009 Buttonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7009 Buttonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7009 Buttonwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

