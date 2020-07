Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice 3 bedroom home with upgraded flooring, fresh paint and new appliances. Other great features include 2 inch faux wood, upgraded fixtures and ceiling fans and covered area in backyard. Shows like a new home. Pets will be considered on case by case w owner app & addtl dep. 50.00 app fee, sec dep & 1st mo rent must be Certified Funds. Call office for application