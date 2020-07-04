All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 21 2019 at 8:06 AM

6941 Meandering Creek Ln

6941 Meandering Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6941 Meandering Creek Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Also available for RENT at $ 2,050.00/month!

Want to OWN this home but may have some past credit issues holding you back?
Don’t have credit?
Divorce?
Turned down for a mortgage and think your only option is to rent?
Think again! We help people exactly like you achieve home ownership through our exclusive Owner Finance Purchase Program! Newly constructed 4 bed 2 bath single family home in Fort Worth! Granite counters in kitchen, hardwood floors in entry, LR and kitchen, under-mount stainless sink in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, upgraded stone fireplace. upgraded garage door and up-lighting on front of the house! Lot backs up to a greenbelt!

*SAMPLE BUDGET
$ 225,000.00 Sale Price
$ 22,500.00 Down Payment
$ 202,500.00 Balance @ 9.49% for 30 years
Principle + Interest + Taxes/mo. + Insurance
$ 1,701.25 Principle + Interest
$ 412.50 Taxes/mo.
$ 65.63 Insurance
$ ~2,179.38 TOTAL PITIS
Approximate Closing Costs
$ 3,000.00 Attorney & Title
$ TBD Insurance & Taxes

Property management company requires a min credit score of 640.
Pets accepted on a case by case basis.
No previous evictions or convictions.

*Nothing herein is to be construed as an offer of owner financing. All offers, negotiations, and discussion of terms of any financing must be made by a licensed residential mortgage loan originator (RMLO) or attorney pursuant to Chapter 180 of the Texas Finance Code. Examples are for illustrative or informational purposes only. Actual terms of financing will vary.
You do NOT have to have perfect credit!

IS THIS THE HOME FOR YOU?
If you think this may be the home for you, then follow these easy instructions:
1. Drive to the house
2. Get out and walk around the house
3. Look through the windows
4. Check out the neighborhood
5. If you have a substantial down payment and you want to buy this home. . .
Call the phone number on the sign in the yard. We will be happy to discuss the details and
make an appointment to see the inside of the home.

WANT TO BE NOTIFIED?
Be the first to know when “Owner Financed” home comes available?
Call 817-612-9670

For an appointment
Call 817-612-9670

Price:
$245,000
Address:
6941 Meandering Creek Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Square Feet:
1,815
Lot Size:
5,750
Bedrooms:
4
Bathrooms:
2
Terms:
For Sale Owner Finance
Property Type:
Single Family Home
Year Built:
2011

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6941 Meandering Creek Ln have any available units?
6941 Meandering Creek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6941 Meandering Creek Ln have?
Some of 6941 Meandering Creek Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6941 Meandering Creek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6941 Meandering Creek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6941 Meandering Creek Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6941 Meandering Creek Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6941 Meandering Creek Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6941 Meandering Creek Ln offers parking.
Does 6941 Meandering Creek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6941 Meandering Creek Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6941 Meandering Creek Ln have a pool?
No, 6941 Meandering Creek Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6941 Meandering Creek Ln have accessible units?
No, 6941 Meandering Creek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6941 Meandering Creek Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6941 Meandering Creek Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

