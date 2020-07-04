6941 Meandering Creek Ln

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Also available for RENT at $ 2,050.00/month!



Want to OWN this home but may have some past credit issues holding you back?

Don’t have credit?

Divorce?

Turned down for a mortgage and think your only option is to rent?

Think again! We help people exactly like you achieve home ownership through our exclusive Owner Finance Purchase Program! Newly constructed 4 bed 2 bath single family home in Fort Worth! Granite counters in kitchen, hardwood floors in entry, LR and kitchen, under-mount stainless sink in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, upgraded stone fireplace. upgraded garage door and up-lighting on front of the house! Lot backs up to a greenbelt!



*SAMPLE BUDGET

$ 225,000.00 Sale Price

$ 22,500.00 Down Payment

$ 202,500.00 Balance @ 9.49% for 30 years

Principle + Interest + Taxes/mo. + Insurance

$ 1,701.25 Principle + Interest

$ 412.50 Taxes/mo.

$ 65.63 Insurance

$ ~2,179.38 TOTAL PITIS

Approximate Closing Costs

$ 3,000.00 Attorney & Title

$ TBD Insurance & Taxes



Property management company requires a min credit score of 640.

Pets accepted on a case by case basis.

No previous evictions or convictions.



*Nothing herein is to be construed as an offer of owner financing. All offers, negotiations, and discussion of terms of any financing must be made by a licensed residential mortgage loan originator (RMLO) or attorney pursuant to Chapter 180 of the Texas Finance Code. Examples are for illustrative or informational purposes only. Actual terms of financing will vary.

You do NOT have to have perfect credit!



IS THIS THE HOME FOR YOU?

If you think this may be the home for you, then follow these easy instructions:

1. Drive to the house

2. Get out and walk around the house

3. Look through the windows

4. Check out the neighborhood

5. If you have a substantial down payment and you want to buy this home. . .

Call the phone number on the sign in the yard. We will be happy to discuss the details and

make an appointment to see the inside of the home.



WANT TO BE NOTIFIED?

Be the first to know when “Owner Financed” home comes available?

Call 817-612-9670



For an appointment

Call 817-612-9670



Price:

$245,000

Address:

6941 Meandering Creek Ln

Fort Worth, TX 76179

Square Feet:

1,815

Lot Size:

5,750

Bedrooms:

4

Bathrooms:

2

Terms:

For Sale Owner Finance

Property Type:

Single Family Home

Year Built:

2011