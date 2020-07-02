All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6928 Loma Vista Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6928 Loma Vista Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6928 Loma Vista Dr

6928 Loma Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6928 Loma Vista Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Ft Worth House - Property Id: 89799

Updated 4/3/2 that includes a mother-in-law suite in the back of the home with a kitchen and it's own private entrance. Fresh paint, new carpet, remodeled bathrooms, updated light, electrical fixtures. Nearly all updates and completed and house will be ready for move in on December 28, 2018. Plenty of storage with indoors off of garage and a storage building out back.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89799
Property Id 89799

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4561723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6928 Loma Vista Dr have any available units?
6928 Loma Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6928 Loma Vista Dr have?
Some of 6928 Loma Vista Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6928 Loma Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6928 Loma Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6928 Loma Vista Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6928 Loma Vista Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6928 Loma Vista Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6928 Loma Vista Dr offers parking.
Does 6928 Loma Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6928 Loma Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6928 Loma Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 6928 Loma Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6928 Loma Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 6928 Loma Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6928 Loma Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6928 Loma Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University