6912 Trail Lake Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

A meticulously maintained and cherished home in a conveniently located and well-established neighborhood. The kitchen has been updated with new back splash and granite counter tops. Both bathrooms have been updated. All the windows in the house have been replaced with Low E high efficiency models. This house has lots of storage. The living room has a cathedral ceiling. The breakfast nook has a bay window. Large back yard has a covered patio and lots of flowering plants. The backyard has a work shop, great for a handyman! The house is very spacious with more than enough room for a family to grow and make themselves comfortable. Trane air unit. New 30 yr roof in 2016 and sliding door. Extended driveway.