All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6912 Trail Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6912 Trail Lake Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:11 AM

6912 Trail Lake Drive

6912 Trail Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6912 Trail Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A meticulously maintained and cherished home in a conveniently located and well-established neighborhood. The kitchen has been updated with new back splash and granite counter tops. Both bathrooms have been updated. All the windows in the house have been replaced with Low E high efficiency models. This house has lots of storage. The living room has a cathedral ceiling. The breakfast nook has a bay window. Large back yard has a covered patio and lots of flowering plants. The backyard has a work shop, great for a handyman! The house is very spacious with more than enough room for a family to grow and make themselves comfortable. Trane air unit. New 30 yr roof in 2016 and sliding door. Extended driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6912 Trail Lake Drive have any available units?
6912 Trail Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6912 Trail Lake Drive have?
Some of 6912 Trail Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6912 Trail Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6912 Trail Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6912 Trail Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6912 Trail Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6912 Trail Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 6912 Trail Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6912 Trail Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6912 Trail Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6912 Trail Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 6912 Trail Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6912 Trail Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6912 Trail Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6912 Trail Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6912 Trail Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University