6901 Loma Vista Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home features tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, a wet bar, and so much more! The kitchen offers granite counter tops and a stainless steel refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave! A fenced back yard and covered patio provides plenty of space to roam!

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!



*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Contact us to schedule a showing.