Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6901 Loma Vista Drive

6901 Loma Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6901 Loma Vista Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
This home features tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, a wet bar, and so much more! The kitchen offers granite counter tops and a stainless steel refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave! A fenced back yard and covered patio provides plenty of space to roam!
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!

*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 Loma Vista Drive have any available units?
6901 Loma Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6901 Loma Vista Drive have?
Some of 6901 Loma Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6901 Loma Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6901 Loma Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 Loma Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6901 Loma Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6901 Loma Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 6901 Loma Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6901 Loma Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6901 Loma Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 Loma Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 6901 Loma Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6901 Loma Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 6901 Loma Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 Loma Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6901 Loma Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

