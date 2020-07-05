All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6900 Sunnybank Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6900 Sunnybank Dr

6900 Sunnybank Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6900 Sunnybank Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
garage
6900 Sunnybank Dr Available 02/11/19 North Fort Worth Texas Homes for Rent - Three bedroom, 2 bath, one car garage. Has an extra room that could be used as a play room or a study. Nice fenced in back yard with mature trees. In between 377 Denton Hwy and Beach St.

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com

(RLNE3853883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6900 Sunnybank Dr have any available units?
6900 Sunnybank Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6900 Sunnybank Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6900 Sunnybank Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6900 Sunnybank Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6900 Sunnybank Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6900 Sunnybank Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6900 Sunnybank Dr offers parking.
Does 6900 Sunnybank Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6900 Sunnybank Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6900 Sunnybank Dr have a pool?
No, 6900 Sunnybank Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6900 Sunnybank Dr have accessible units?
No, 6900 Sunnybank Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6900 Sunnybank Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6900 Sunnybank Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6900 Sunnybank Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6900 Sunnybank Dr has units with air conditioning.

