Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Your new home is a click away! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath DUPLEX offering galley style kitchen fully equipped with dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Washer and dryer hook-ups add that extra convenience... no more laundromat! Lots of storage, one car garage and fenced yard make this your first choice in Fort Worth! April availability! Consumer to verify all data herein.