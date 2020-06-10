All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:53 PM

6837 Sandshell Boulevard

6837 Sandshell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6837 Sandshell Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Fossil Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This immaculate 3-bedroom. 2.5 bathroom home is a beautiful and open floor plan. It is close to freeway access, close to Alliance Town center, hospitals, schools and just a great community. Carrington Court is great for the renter who wants a home that is well taken care of with not all the worries of maintenance. There is a wonderful greenbelt, walking areas, picnic and BBQ areas, dog park and relaxing, large pools for you to cool off in. This home is well taken care of, gently used and waiting for you to come take a look. Come and see your new home! Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6837 Sandshell Boulevard have any available units?
6837 Sandshell Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6837 Sandshell Boulevard have?
Some of 6837 Sandshell Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6837 Sandshell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6837 Sandshell Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6837 Sandshell Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 6837 Sandshell Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 6837 Sandshell Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6837 Sandshell Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6837 Sandshell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6837 Sandshell Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6837 Sandshell Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6837 Sandshell Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6837 Sandshell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6837 Sandshell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6837 Sandshell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6837 Sandshell Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

