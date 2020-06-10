6837 Sandshell Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This immaculate 3-bedroom. 2.5 bathroom home is a beautiful and open floor plan. It is close to freeway access, close to Alliance Town center, hospitals, schools and just a great community. Carrington Court is great for the renter who wants a home that is well taken care of with not all the worries of maintenance. There is a wonderful greenbelt, walking areas, picnic and BBQ areas, dog park and relaxing, large pools for you to cool off in. This home is well taken care of, gently used and waiting for you to come take a look. Come and see your new home! Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included!