6832 Coldwater Canyon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully maintained home located off Chisholm Trail, minutes from Texas Harris Methodist SW Hospital, as well as tons of restaurants and entertainment. Spacious,open living room & kitchen allow plenty of natural light! Large kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances feature extra cabinet and counter space as well as an eat in kitchen. Recently painted, and brand new water heater. Master bedroom with garden tub, separate shower and big walk in closest. Gated, private neighborhood pool. Beautiful 3 bed,2 bath with study in the Park Palisades! Fantastic backyard, large covered patio! Washer,dryer,refrigerator,lawn care,HOA dues,pest control,and surround sound speakers and wiring included.