All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6832 Coldwater Canyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6832 Coldwater Canyon Road
Last updated April 19 2020 at 2:54 AM

6832 Coldwater Canyon Road

6832 Cold Water Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6832 Cold Water Canyon Road, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Park Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully maintained home located off Chisholm Trail, minutes from Texas Harris Methodist SW Hospital, as well as tons of restaurants and entertainment. Spacious,open living room & kitchen allow plenty of natural light! Large kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances feature extra cabinet and counter space as well as an eat in kitchen. Recently painted, and brand new water heater. Master bedroom with garden tub, separate shower and big walk in closest. Gated, private neighborhood pool. Beautiful 3 bed,2 bath with study in the Park Palisades! Fantastic backyard, large covered patio! Washer,dryer,refrigerator,lawn care,HOA dues,pest control,and surround sound speakers and wiring included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6832 Coldwater Canyon Road have any available units?
6832 Coldwater Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6832 Coldwater Canyon Road have?
Some of 6832 Coldwater Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6832 Coldwater Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
6832 Coldwater Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6832 Coldwater Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 6832 Coldwater Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6832 Coldwater Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 6832 Coldwater Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 6832 Coldwater Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6832 Coldwater Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6832 Coldwater Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 6832 Coldwater Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 6832 Coldwater Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 6832 Coldwater Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6832 Coldwater Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6832 Coldwater Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University