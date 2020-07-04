All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:21 AM

6828 Turtle Stream Dr.

6828 Turtle Stream Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6828 Turtle Stream Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
6828 Turtle Stream Dr. Available 03/01/20 Fort Worth/Saginaw: Single level three bedroom, two bathroom - WOW What a great home in Parkview Hills. Very cute brick house with open floor plan on dead end street. Master has walk in closet, separate shower and tub. The guest bedrooms are nice size with walk in closets as well. A huge eat in kitchen with access to the back yard. Two car garage. Large lot with fenced back yard. No backyard neighbors. East access to 820.

Near Elkins Elementary, Creekview Middle & Boswell High Schools. **Please do not bother current tenant**

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

(RLNE3713375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6828 Turtle Stream Dr. have any available units?
6828 Turtle Stream Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6828 Turtle Stream Dr. have?
Some of 6828 Turtle Stream Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6828 Turtle Stream Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6828 Turtle Stream Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6828 Turtle Stream Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6828 Turtle Stream Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6828 Turtle Stream Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6828 Turtle Stream Dr. offers parking.
Does 6828 Turtle Stream Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6828 Turtle Stream Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6828 Turtle Stream Dr. have a pool?
No, 6828 Turtle Stream Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6828 Turtle Stream Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6828 Turtle Stream Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6828 Turtle Stream Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6828 Turtle Stream Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

