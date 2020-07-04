Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6828 Turtle Stream Dr. Available 03/01/20 Fort Worth/Saginaw: Single level three bedroom, two bathroom - WOW What a great home in Parkview Hills. Very cute brick house with open floor plan on dead end street. Master has walk in closet, separate shower and tub. The guest bedrooms are nice size with walk in closets as well. A huge eat in kitchen with access to the back yard. Two car garage. Large lot with fenced back yard. No backyard neighbors. East access to 820.



Near Elkins Elementary, Creekview Middle & Boswell High Schools. **Please do not bother current tenant**



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Zebra

info@rentalzebra.com

lindsay@rentalzebra.com

www.rentalzebra.com

(888) 851-6583



(RLNE3713375)