All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6812 Briarwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6812 Briarwood Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 1:31 PM

6812 Briarwood Drive

6812 Briarwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6812 Briarwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Hulen Bend Estates

Amenities

pool
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
playground
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/edd14e6085 ---- Beautiful 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath home located on a corner lot with community pool, park, and playground. Large open kitchen dining with black appliances, in-kitchen island, and formal living and dining. Large master bedroom downstairs with double vanities garden tub and separate shower. Three bedrooms and 2nd living space upstairs. Laminate flooring in main living areas. Nice size back yard. Easy access to 20 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Very close to shopping, hospital, and restaurants. Check out www.RentRedTeam.com for all listings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6812 Briarwood Drive have any available units?
6812 Briarwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6812 Briarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6812 Briarwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6812 Briarwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6812 Briarwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6812 Briarwood Drive offer parking?
No, 6812 Briarwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6812 Briarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6812 Briarwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6812 Briarwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6812 Briarwood Drive has a pool.
Does 6812 Briarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6812 Briarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6812 Briarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6812 Briarwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6812 Briarwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6812 Briarwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University