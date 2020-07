6809 Sierra Madre Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

Eagle Ranch! Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD. Split Bedrooms. High Ceilings, Open Floorplan. Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, and Island Open to Living area. Living area with Laminate flooring. All wet areas with tiled flooring. Bright Formal Dining area. Living with Wood burning FP. Large Master Suite, Master Bath with Double Sinks, Garden Tub, Seperate Shower. Backyard covered Patio. No Backyard Neighbors. Sprinkler system. HOA includes a fishing Pond and Playground. Available for move in 1-1-19. Mins to Eagle Mountain Lake, Lake and Golf Club, 820, Boat Club RD. SHOWING SUNDAY. PLEASE TEXT TO SCHEDULE